Vikings softball surges; Baseball and golf stay busy

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Softball

Orcas Island High School softball continues its hot streak, winning four of its last five games since early April. The run has lifted the Vikings into second place in league play as of April 26, with a 9-5 overall record and a 5-2 mark in league.

On April 18, OIHS traveled to South Whidbey and lost 17-7. The Vikings bounced back April 21 with a 13-3 home win over La Conner, then followed with another dominant performance April 23, defeating La Conner 13-1 on the road. The momentum continued April 24, when OIHS secured a high-scoring 28-15 victory over Darrington, marking its third straight win.

Baseball

Vikings baseball resumed play after spring break on a high note, winning three straight games with victories over La Conner in a home-and-home series and Darrington. The streak improved the team’s record to 6-7 overall and 5-4 in league play.

Golf

On April 21, the Orcas Island High School golf team traveled to face Evangel Classical School in a conference match. The team returned to action April 23 for an 18-hole varsity match hosted by Mount Vernon Christian School at Skagit Golf and Country Club. Orcas Island competed against both Mount Vernon Christian and Lopez Island School in the longer conference format.

Results from both matches will be published in the next issue. The Vikings next compete on April 28 at Battle Creek Golf Course against Tulalip Heritage.