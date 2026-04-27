Ensminger resigns from OISD

By Eric Webb

OISD superintendent

I am writing to share an important update regarding school leadership. The elementary, Montessori Public and OASIS K-8 principal, Sharman Ensminger, has resigned from the District and will be on leave for the remainder of the year. In the meantime, to ensure continuity and a steady learning environment for our students, I will assume leadership responsibilities for the elementary and Montessori Public through the end of the year. I will be supported by Special Services Director Lorena Stankevich, who will assist with student behavior, discipline and coordination of state assessments, and Principal Kyle Freeman, who will assume leadership of OASIS K-12. We will also be supported by an outstanding building-level team that works closely with students and staff each day.

Our schools are supported by an exceptional team of educators and staff who remain deeply committed to our students each day. Instruction and student support services will continue without interruption, and we are dedicated, as always, to maintaining a strong, positive and engaging learning environment for all students.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.