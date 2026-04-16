The Annual Student Art Exhibit at Orcas Center

Submitted by the Orcas Island School District.

To celebrate our island youth, a four-week Student Art Exhibit is being hosted at the Orcas Center from April 24 to May 26. All are invited to attend this annual exhibit, which features a wide variety of artwork created in public school classes, kindergarten through eighth grade, along with select pieces from the Orcas Island High School.

We hope to see you at the opening and artist reception on Friday, April 24, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Madrona Room at the Orcas Center. Orcas Island High School art students will also be giving talks about their work starting at 6 p.m. These presentations should not be missed.

A*OK art projects this school year include Alebrijes sculptures and collages inspired by Yayoi Kusama, “Tree of Life” paintings influenced by Gustav Klimt, one-point perspective parade scenes, layered cardboard cityscapes, nature-based abstractions inspired by Emmi Whitehorse, symmetrical folk art sculptures after Maria Prymachenko, Pop Art sunset prints influenced by Roy Lichtenstein, portraits inspired by Mary Cassatt, narrative self-portraits, textured resist paintings, wood sculptures and abstract works inspired by Alma Thomas.

Art for Orcas Kids provides programming at the Orcas Public Schools. It is a program of Orcas Island Education Foundation and partners with the Orcas Island School District. A*OK receives funding from the Orcas Island Community Foundation GiveOrcas Campaign, ArtsFund Community Accelerator grant, ArtsWA (Washington State Arts Commission), the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as from fundraising events and generous private donations.

For more information, visit A*OK at https://oief.org/art_for_orcas_kids/.

Contact: aokartfororcaskids@gmail.com.