A legacy in every note: Orcas Island honors retiring strings director Pamela Wright

What began as the 2026 Music Advocacy Group Community Concert, benefiting the Orcas Island School District music program, held in the gymnasium at Orcas Island High School, became something far more personal on this Sunday afternoon — a heartfelt, tearful send-off for strings director Pamela Wright, who will retire at the end of this school year after 24 extraordinary years at Orcas Island Schools.

The concert featured the Orcas Island High School wind ensemble and OIHS Mariachi & Guests, both directed by Darren Dix — the wind ensemble fresh off a superior rating at regional competition — along with OISD strings, directed by Pamela Wright, the Orcas Choral Society, under Artistic Director Bruce Langford, and the Orcas Choral Society Tenor-Bass Ensemble. The afternoon included a rousing communal moment when the audience was invited to join in singing “We Are the World,” filling the room with voices, young and old. The retirement celebration for Wright followed the performances.

Wright stood visibly tearful as one tribute after another made clear the depth of her impact. The lights dimmed as a specially made video played, featuring heartfelt thanks from several of Wright’s students, before the live tributes began.

When she arrived in 2002, there was no strings program at all. She built it from nothing — starting with just three students — and grew it into the accomplished orchestra the audience had just heard perform. For 24 years, she taught every elementary grade at least once a week, staged community concerts at least four times a year and guided students through off-island competitions three to four times annually. She also led school groups to perform on the Disney stage four times, a distinction few school music programs ever achieve.

As Jan Ehrlichman, a former MAG board member, noted, “Until a couple of years ago, the high school groups had class at 7:15 in the morning, during what was called zero hour. Mrs. Wright was here every morning, that early. I can’t imagine being ready to teach that early in the morning and then teaching all day.”

Senior Lola Walker, who has played in the strings program since second grade, spoke on behalf of her peers. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without MAG and this program, and I especially would not have been able to do it without Ms. Wright. I’m so grateful to have her as my teacher throughout this whole process and have her stick it out with me to the end, so thank you.”

Ehrlichman addressed the crowd on behalf of what she described as “hundreds and hundreds — and actually thousands” of students Wright has touched. “What you have given to them and to all of us can’t easily be put into words,” Ehrlichman said, asking the entire audience to rise and applaud.

They did — and it was well deserved. Annette Van Dongen, president of the MAG board, helped close the celebration before guests moved on to a reception held in Wright’s honor.