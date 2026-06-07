Trailer theft and cut conifers | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

May 27

• A credit card was found on San Juan Island and turned in to the Sheriff’s Office, which was booked into the property and evidence room. There is no known contact for the owner.

• A silver bracelet was found on San Juan Island and turned in to the Sheriff’s Office, which was booked into the property and evidence room. There is no known contact for the owner.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a trespassing call. The incident was documented.

May 28

• A deputy, along with San Juan EMS and San Juan Fire, responded to a report of CPR in progress. Unfortunately, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene after efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. An investigation continues.

• Orcas Island deputies responded to a residential burglary incident near the Osprey Hill area. The deputies did not find evidence of someone at the residence, and no security footage was available for review. The incident was documented.

• A Lopez citizen submitted a rifle to the Sheriff’s Office for destruction.

• Orcas Island deputies, along with Orcas Island Fire & Rescue, responded to a domestic incident in the Deer Harbor area. The victim suffered from traumatic injuries, and the subject was arrested and subsequently booked into the San Juan County jail.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a report of a traffic offense on Mt. Baker Road. The deputy contacted the witnesses, located the vehicle, and a report was generated.

May 29

• Deputies responded to a report of an in-progress residential burglary of an occupied home. The suspect left before deputies got there, and the resident was unharmed. Evidence was collected on scene. A report was completed.

• A deputy conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Roche Harbor Road. The driver did not have a valid license, nor did they have insurance for the vehicle. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, and warnings for no valid operator’s license with ID and no insurance.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded with EMS and Fire to a CPR in progress. Extensive resuscitation efforts were performed; however, the individual was sadly pronounced deceased on scene. A report was completed.

• A San Juan deputy was called out for a report of a sex offense. The incident was documented at the request of the victim.

May 30

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance with documenting a motor vehicle collision, a minor fender bender, in the Raccoon Point area. An exchange of information was conducted, and law enforcement was not notified or dispatched to the scene.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding 47 mph in a posted 35 mph speed zone on Orcas Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding and given several verbal warnings.

• A Lopez visitor was issued an infraction for speeding, 46 mph in a 25 mph zone near the Village.

• A dispute between a San Juan Island homeowner and a civil process server resulted in a response by the Sheriff’s Office. The resulting investigation revealed that an alleged assault could not be proven. No charges were filed.

May 31

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an animal problem near the Glenwood area. The deputy learned that two dogs were at large and had attacked a cat. The cat was covered in dog slobber, and the dog owner was subsequently issued an infraction for dogs at large.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took a report of the theft of trailers. A report was completed.

• A deputy responded to a theft of diesel in the West Sound area. The reporting party was contacted a report was generated.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took custody of found property. A citizen turned in a key chain (with no keys on it) that they found on the ground. The deputy packaged the item as found property and submitted it into evidence.

June 1

• A deputy on San Juan Island took a report of dozens of trees that had been cut down on a property, where they should not have been. A report was completed.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took a report of a possible alcohol offense, in which an adult might have purchased alcohol for a minor. A report was completed.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of a domestic dispute that occurred near Victorian Valley. Deputies discovered the suspect fled to a property near Dolphin Bay, possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested for assault in the fourth degree – domestic violence, and additional felony and gross misdemeanor charges.