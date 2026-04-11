Orcas Island Fire & Rescue brings Hollywood glamour to annual awards banquet

By Darrell Kirk

Staff reporter

Orcas Center sparkled March 21 as Orcas Island Fire & Rescue hosted its 2026 Annual Banquet — an Academy Awards-themed celebration. Emceeing was Public Information Officer Ben Luna.

The Mechanics’ Choice Award recognized a close encounter between an ambulance and a bay door. Longevity pins were awarded to volunteers who had marked 10 and 15 years of service — milestones that fewer than half of all volunteers nationally ever reach.

A special recognition was awarded to Amie Stevens, who completed a full-time paramedic internship in Burlington, and finished her probationary year with OIFR. She is now a paramedic, firefighter and lieutenant.

Luna set the stage: “Tonight, that someone special joined OIFR as a lowly EMT in 2021. Like many of us in our youth, we have several career opportunities presented to us to consider. This person had farming, teaching, veterinary science and the unusual option of being a professional dog whisperer. Lucky for us, she chose emergency services.”

The evening’s most electric moment came unannounced. Sgt. Bryce Peterson of the Sheriff’s Office took the stage to honor a community member who sprinted toward a deputy struggling alone on the ground with a resisting fugitive. Using a trained hold, the bystander pinned the suspect’s legs long enough for the deputy to gain control.

The Citizen of the Year Award went to a woman who called 911 and immediately began CPR before crews were even dispatched — alone, without hesitation, saving a life.

The final award — Member of the Year, chosen by the membership itself — went to Luna, who was visibly moved.

“This department has given me more than I can give back,” Luna told the room.