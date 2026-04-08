Vote YES for County levy: Save the services we value most | Letter

I am writing to point out the importance of voting YES on Proposition No.1, the County’s regular property tax levy lid lift. This levy is to continue funding valued community services that are not mandated by law. These services include foundational public health, senior services, parks and fair, emergency management, the Islands Oil Spill Association, and environmental stewardship. We have come to rely on these programs and services as part of our everyday lives.

As a former County Council person, I understand the pressure that is on the County budget. It is real and if the measure doesn’t pass, the cuts will be real. Now the choice is ours to save the services we value most.

Please vote yes on Proposition No. 1.

Jamie Stephens

Lopez Island