SJC Department of Environmental Stewardship hosts 2026 hazardous waste roundup events across the islands

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SJC Department of Environmental Stewardship is hosting hazardous waste collection events, giving residents and businesses the chance to legally dispose of poisonous, flammable, corrosive and hazardous materials.

“Hazardous materials including pesticides, chemicals, and batteries, have no place in household garbage,” said Katie Fleming, Solid Waste program coordinator, San Juan County Department of Environmental Stewardship. “When these items end up in the regular trash, they can make their way onto our ferries, where a spill or fire could put passengers, crew, and our marine environment at serious risk.”

Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lopez Solid Waste Disposal.

Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Juan Transfer Station.

Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orcas Recycling Services. This event is only for households, and fuel and paint will not be accepted. A second Orcas event on Oct. 3 will accept waste from pre-registered businesses and fuel. Paint may be dropped off during regular transfer station hours.

Businesses must register in advance by April 24 at katief@sanjuancountywa.gov or 360-762-5821. San Juan businesses have a dedicated event on May 15.