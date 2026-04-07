Torched trousers; minor maneuvering motor vehicle | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

March 25

• Lopez Island deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fisherman Bay Road and Weeks Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 39 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

March 26

• A deputy on Orcas assisted an individual with a VIN inspection.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to suspicious activity in the Killebrew Lake area. After the deputy spoke with the reporting party and checked the area, multiple vehicle prowls were discovered.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an assault incident near Eastsound. The deputy learned that the reporting party did not want legal action taken and only wanted the incident documented.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for driving without taillights when required and traveling 40 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

• Deputies in Friday Harbor received a report of a domestic incident. No assault occurred, and the deputies assisted the parties in separating for the night.

March 27

• A deputy of Orcas Island took a report of fraud. The deputy spoke to the reporting party and discovered that the individual did the correct thing: hung up and called back to confirm if it was a legitimate claim. No loss was detected.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a traffic hazard. A driver was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest and felony harassment. The driver refused to provide a breath sample, and a blood warrant was issued.

March 28

• Orcas Island deputies responded to an unwanted person near Moran State Park. The deputies learned that an individual was no longer welcome at the reporting party’s residence. The subject was issued a trespass warning letter, and the incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding 52 mph in a posted 35 mph speed zone on Crescent Beach Drive. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speed.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a vandalism incident in the downtown Eastsound area. The deputy learned that someone damaged a public shower by setting a pair of pants on fire. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a found property incident at the Sheriff’s Office Orcas Island substation. A kind and thoughtful citizen found property along the side of Crescent Beach Drive. The property was listed on social media and subsequently placed into the Sheriff’s Office Property Room.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 41 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone. The driver was issued an infraction for speed, and additional warnings were given.

March 29

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a trauma incident at the Orcas Island Fire & Rescue headquarters, Station #21. The deputy learned that the subject was involved in a physical altercation needing medical assistance. The circumstances of are still being investigated.

• A Lopez Ideputy stopped a vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 40 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fisherman Bay Road and Lopez Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 42 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a suspicious call.

March 30

• A deputy on Orcas received a found wallet. The owner was contacted.

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded to a report of a juvenile problem. The juvenile was located walking along a roadway and was given a courtesy transport to one of their parents’ houses.

March 31

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the 4800 block of Center Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license and identification, and another individual was issued an infraction for allowing an unauthorized minor to operate a motor vehicle.