Tai Chi-inspired dance at the Odd Fellows Hall

George Post introduces the “Dance of Life.” Learn Tai Chi-inspired dance movements to gain vitality, balance, longevity and joy at the OddFellows Hall on April 12, 4-5:30. All ages are welcome; by donation.

“You may know that a regular practice of mindful, physical movement like Tai Chi can help improve your health, your balance and even your happiness,” Post says. “Sharing what I have learned from over 46 years of Tai Chi practice, I will explain the basic principles of Tai Chi, showing how you can apply them to your daily life.”