Orcas Senior Center April highlights

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Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.

Orcas Senior Center offers a variety of ongoing classes, social groups, wellness activities and creative programs throughout the month. All programs are open to everyone, regardless of age, and new participants are always welcome. A full calendar with dates and times is available at www.orcasseniors.org/calendar-of-events.

This month at the Senior Center:

Fitness and wellness: Chair yoga, Feldenkrais.

Arts and creativity: Art classes, quilting, needlework and watercolors.

Music and social groups: Ukulele, drumming.

Cards and games: Spite & Malice, pinochle and Karma.

Support services: Foot care, technology support, Medicare counseling and more.

Community Lunch and gatherings: Weekly meals and informal drop‑in socials.

Featured this month:

Lum Farm field trip: Meet the farm’s newest arrivals for lambing season on Tuesday, April 7, at 11 a.m. (contact Edy Hansen at edy@orcasseniors.org or 206‑413‑6167).

Smart Money Workshop: Orcas Community Resource Center will cover practical money management strategies, estate planning basics and resources that support long‑term financial security (at Orcas Senior Center, Wednesday, April 22, at 1 p.m.).