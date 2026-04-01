Proposed passenger ferry expansion faces Senate sink-or-swim movement | Letter

Read with wonder the latest item concerning yet another resource expansion with the Mosquito fleet.

However, it’s the same, recurring problem, ignoring facts that few even want to think about. This undeniable fact means we are constantly playing the whack-a-mole game between our expanding needs and the resources at hand. We live on a small island archipelago, yet it seems our predecessors saw what we ignore: there’s only so much to go around. Apparently, technology has become a denial of the fact of limited resources. We take a narrow-minded approach to the issues at hand, yet fail to see where this will take us in a future of constantly increasing numbers/activity.

Nature is the base on which all life forms live and thrive, but we humans think we are smarter than nature and try to play by our own rules. What desperately needs to change is for the leaders of this county to wake up to the fact where our lack of foresight is taking us. We must stop pushing this serious dilemma down the road on future generations.

Jack Pedigo

Lopez Island