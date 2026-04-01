Orcas Island Community Church announces new name and permanent commitment to Neighbor to Neighbor Shelter | Letter

Orcas Island Community Church is pleased to share exciting news with the Orcas Island community. The Orcas Outreach Ministry Team, which has faithfully hosted the Severe Weather Shelter, will officially transition the shelter’s name to the Neighbor to Neighbor Shelter (N2NS) beginning with the November 2026 shelter season. This new name reflects the heart of the ministry, neighbors caring for neighbors, and our continued commitment to serving individuals in need with dignity, compassion, and respect. The Elder Board of Orcas Island Community Church has formally approved making the Neighbor to Neighbor Shelter a permanent outreach ministry of OICC for years to come. This commitment affirms the shelter’s meaningful impact and the vital role it plays in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our island community.

“I am honored to serve as the Shelter Coordinator,” said Alicia Wigfield. “However, this ministry is truly a collective effort. It would not be possible without the leadership of OICC, our members and attenders, and the incredible support of the wider Orcas Island community.”We extend our sincere gratitude to the many partners who have supported the shelter financially, through in-kind donations, and through countless volunteer hours. These include the Community Resource Center, Orcas Island Food Bank, Island Market, Lower Tavern, Orcas Island Community Foundation, Country Corner, Eastsound Sporting Goods, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Faraways Boutique, Family Tree Chiropractic, Lion’s Club, Orcas Island Storage LLC, Pawski’s, Island Hardware, Olga Rising, Ray’s Pharmacy, The Orcas Store, and the many community members of Orcas Island., San Juan County, Orcas Island Fire & EMS, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department, and many others who have stood alongside us. The Neighbor to Neighbor Shelter will operate during the 2026–2027 winter season beginning in November. As we prepare for the upcoming season, we once again depend on the generosity of our community. Financial contributions, food donations and volunteer support are essential to sustaining this ministry.”

If you are interested in supporting the Neighbor to Neighbor Shelter for the 2026–2027 season, please contact Alicia Wigfield at Orcas Island Community Church.

Together, we can continue to ensure that no neighbor faces the cold winter months.

Alicia Wigfield

Office Manager

Orcas Island Community Church