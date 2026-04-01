Orcas Christian students serve, connect in Hilo during spring mission trip

Students from Orcas Christian School are turning a spring trip into an opportunity to serve, connect and grow during their recent visit to Hilo, Hawaii.

The group departed Orcas Island on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, beginning a long journey that took them first to Kona before continuing by road across the island to Hilo. After arriving in the early morning hours of March 19, students took a short rest before jumping straight into their planned service work.

Partnering with Mauna Loa School, the students quickly got to work on a variety of campus improvement projects. Divided into teams, each group took on a different task. One group began preparations for a large mural that will soon brighten a school wall, while another focused on washing windows across the campus. A third group worked on laying the groundwork for a new brick pathway.

Despite the early start and busy schedule, spirits remained high. Following their morning of service, the students headed to a nearby beach, where they shared lunch and enjoyed an afternoon swim, taking time to reflect and recharge.

The trip is part of a broader mission experience, with students continuing their efforts in the days ahead. In addition to painting and light construction work, they will also spend time engaging with local students through shared activities and leading worship.

“The experience is designed not only to provide practical help to the host community, but also to give students a chance to develop teamwork, leadership and a deeper sense of service,” Principal Kyler Morgan said.

As the week continues, the Orcas Christian School group looks forward to strengthening connections in Hilo while leaving a lasting, positive impact on the Mauna Loa School campus.