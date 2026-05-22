Orcas Island seniors urged to take action following Bank of America data breaches

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Financial Literacy Team.

The Financial Literacy Team at the Orcas Community Resource Center is alerting Orcas Island residents — particularly seniors — to a series of data breaches affecting Bank of America customers and urging immediate protective action.

Bank of America is formally warning customers about a surge in unauthorized credit-card charges and phishing attempts linked to breaches at multiple third-party vendors, including NCB Management Services, Ernst & Young, Infosys McCamish Systems and a document destruction vendor. Although Bank of America’s internal systems were not directly hacked, sensitive customer data held by these vendors was exposed — and that exposure represents a significant and ongoing risk to affected customers.

Criminals are using your own information against you

Fraudsters are using stolen personal information — including names, partial account numbers and other accurate personal details — to make their scam messages appear entirely legitimate. If you receive a text, email or phone call about your Bank of America account:

• Do NOT respond, click any links or provide personal information.

• Hang up immediately.

• Call the number printed on the back of your credit or debit card to reach Bank of America directly.

What Orcas residents should do right now

• Check your mail for a Bank of America breach notification letter. Letters may reference NCB Management Services, Ernst & Young, Infosys McCamish Systems or a document destruction vendor.

• Place a free credit freeze. This is the strongest protection available for anyone whose Social Security number was exposed, and it is free by law.

• Review your bank statements and credit reports for unfamiliar charges, new accounts or unexplained inquiries.

• Activate any free identity-theft protection offered. Bank of America and Infosys McCamish Systems have provided protection services for certain affected groups.

• Report fraud immediately to: Bank of America Fraud Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Orcas Community Resource Center — for help navigating fraud recovery and Orcas Senior Center — for support, referrals and assistance connecting to resources.

Orcas Island’s community includes a high proportion of retirees and fixed-income seniors, many of whom rely on limited broadband, limited cell service, in-person banking, Social Security or pension income and community support networks. These circumstances make local residents prime targets for criminals exploiting large-scale data breaches.