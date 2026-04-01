Lions host their Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Orcas Island Lions Club continues its long tradition of the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, to be held this year on Saturday, April 4, at Cascade Lake in Moran State Park. The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. sharp. There will be a face-painting station for kids, and the Easter Bunny will make a personal appearance! Event parking prepaid by the Lions Club, no Discovery Pass needed. Mark your calendars and plan to join the fun!