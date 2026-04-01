In loving memory of Hutch ak whilton — Richard Solomon

Richard Solomon, during the 2025 Gathering of the Eagles Canoe Voyage Community Dinner. He is holding a ceremonial Eagle Staff that he created.

By Darrell Kirk

Staff reporter

An important member of the Lummi Nation and dear friend to many in the San Juan Islands has passed. Hutch ak whilton — Richard Solomon — “left this world peacefully, surrounded by love, leaving behind cherished memories and an unshakable legacy of kindness, strength, and generosity.”

Richard was a proud member of the Lummi Nation and beloved son of the Kwelengsen (Eagle) Clan family, carrying with him the rich heritage and spirit of his people. He carried deep roots on Orcas Island, where his grandmother lived in the longhouse on Madrona Point.