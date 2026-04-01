In loving memory of Hutch ak whilton — Richard Solomon
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 1, 2026
By Darrell Kirk
Staff reporter
An important member of the Lummi Nation and dear friend to many in the San Juan Islands has passed. Hutch ak whilton — Richard Solomon — “left this world peacefully, surrounded by love, leaving behind cherished memories and an unshakable legacy of kindness, strength, and generosity.”
Richard was a proud member of the Lummi Nation and beloved son of the Kwelengsen (Eagle) Clan family, carrying with him the rich heritage and spirit of his people. He carried deep roots on Orcas Island, where his grandmother lived in the longhouse on Madrona Point.