Community Lunch celebrates a year of connection

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center Communications Team.

The Resource Center is excited to share that the Community Lunch program has completed its first year as a thriving weekly gathering that strengthens food access and social connection for island residents. What began as a simple meal has grown into a vibrant community tradition that brings together neighbors from all walks of life.

Each week, approximately 125 community members gather to share a nutritious meal and meaningful conversation. Over the past year, this has resulted in more than 5,000 meals served to the Orcas Island community.

“Every week, our community lunch brings people together and truly represents the generosity of our friends and neighbors,” said one volunteer. “You never know who you might sit next to.” As one enthusiastic participant put it: “My two cents, come hungry because it always smells so good when you walk in!”

The program has become known for its inclusive, welcoming atmosphere that draws a diverse cross-section of the community. “It is such a mix of people attending,” noted one regular participant. “It was once believed that it was only for people who couldn’t get food anywhere else, but truly is a wide mix of people—age, background, etc.—blending together.”

Community support powers the program

The lunch operates through the generosity of volunteers and community partners. While approximately $5,000 was spent on food purchases in 2025, many ingredients were donated by community members. Weekly fresh bread comes from Orcas Bakery, and Island Market provides a generous discount. The estimated total value of meals provided reaches nearly $10,000.

Volunteer support remains the heart of the program, with 12 dedicated volunteers helping prepare and serve lunch each week from a volunteer roster of 42 community members. Local partners have also stepped up to support the program. Stitch and Gossip provided two community lunches, while Team Roke (Heather Sims) contributed three community lunches throughout the year.

More than a meal

The weekly gathering serves as an important hub for community outreach and resource connection. Staff from the Orcas Community Resource Center attend each week, providing informal outreach, answering questions and connecting residents with services including housing support, health navigation, food assistance and financial literacy programs.

Organizations such as Dementia Friendly Orcas and the Orcas Sexual Health Alliance have hosted lunches to introduce their work and connect with community members in an informal, welcoming setting.

Beyond providing meals, the program deepens community belonging and connection. Volunteers and participants alike consistently express how meaningful the weekly gathering has become—nourishing both body and spirit.

Get involved

Community Lunch takes place every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Church. All are welcome. Community members interested in volunteering or helping provide a meal can reach out via email to communitylunch@orcascrc.org.