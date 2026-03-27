Films at Odd Fellows: Love and community

On Saturday, March 28, there will be two movies shown at the Odd Fellows Hall about the love between people and the uniting of communities during uncertain times that give us warmth and hope.

3 p.m. “The Other Side of Hope” by Aki Kaurismäki (2017, 98 mins., Finland).

6:30 p.m. “Mississippi Masala” by Mira Nair (1991, 118 mins., United States).

Attendees are welcome to hang out after the screenings to participate in informal discussions about the films. $15-$25 sliding scale admission for one or both films at the door.