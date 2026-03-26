Queen Mother: A tribute to the music of Queen

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

Experience the genius and spectacle of Queen’s music live and in person, the way it was meant to be, with Seattle-based tribute band Queen Mother on Orcas Center’s main stage on Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m.

Stomp, clap, sing and shout as Queen Mother harnesses the Northwest’s best talent to bring these epic songs to life, including “Under Pressure,” “We Are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and many more. With each show, they make the whole room a stage, hoping to draw out your inner Freddie Mercury, who will always be our shooting star, leaping through the sky like a tiger.

Get ready for a thrilling night of singing along to one of rock music’s greatest bands of all time. Is this real life, or is this just fantasy? Come and find out. Attendees are encouraged to dress up.

Check out a live sample video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSIAo7A3oLI.

Tickets range from $10 to $70, with a special $10 student rate. Purchase tickets online at www.OrcasCenter.org, over the phone at 360-376-2281 ext. 1, or in person Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an hour prior to showtime. And don’t forget, volunteers who help with iPad check-in get to see the show for free!