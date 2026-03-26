OCS goes to Auburn Academy for arts fest

The Orcas Christian Middle School has recently visited its sister school, Auburn Adventist Academy, for an event called the Washington Conference Fine Arts Festival. At the festival, the OCS guitar and choir class was invited to give a performance. The guitar class started with opening the performance with songs that were accompanied by the choir singing, such as “Didn’t My Lord Deliver to Daniel,” “God in My Mind” and “Omnisterra.”

The group stayed for three days in the school’s dorms, participating in the program, along with other schools across Washington. The choir and other musical groups were made up of around 300 students, while the audience was made up of another 400 parents and listeners. “It was a great opportunity for the students to be able to go off island and share their talents with the rest of Washington,” says Mr. Bryan, the OCS’s middle school teacher.