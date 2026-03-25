Thank you for making Soda Shop Sock Hop a success | Letter

Orcas Center held Soda Shop Sock Hop fundraising events before the last two Saturday performances of Grease, which would not have been possible without the donation of time and food from the Lower Tavern. Thank you to Katie O’Rourke and her team for cooking and cleaning and doing it all with a smile.

We also received an ice cream donation from Clever Cow Creamery to make delicious ice cream sodas to go with the Lower Tavern burgers.

Thank you to staff members Nicole, Chelsea, Colleen, Amber and Jordan, and to our talented volunteers: Caleb, Bianca, Ivona, Emily, Geri, David, Liberte, Allen, Sukima, Carla, Marta and Orcas Center board vice president Cher.

Thank you to local businesses who donated wonderful prizes for our raffle: Matia, Dragonfly Coffee, The Little Farm on Olga Road, Pawkis, Orcas Island Golf Course, Island Isle Cider, Colin Stapp and Tom McDonough, Cher Jafford and Laurie Reese of Belair Shuttle.

It takes an island to keep our performing arts center thriving!

Jake Perrine

Orcas Center Executive Artistic Director