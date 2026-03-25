‘Story Night’ is back

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center, in collaboration with Phil Klein, is presenting its second “Story Night,” an evening of sharing true stories among friends.

All are welcome on Wednesday, April 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Madrona Room. The theme of this event is “On Second Thought.” Stories of choices considered, and then reconsidered. Revised and revived. The plans that we altered. The decisions we rethought. The moments when a pause changed everything. Spend an evening listening to tales of what happened next.

Free tickets are available at www.orcascenter.org or at the door. There is a suggested donation of $10. If you have a story or want to suggest a storyteller, please email philaklein@gmail.com.