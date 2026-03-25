SJC requests qualifications from consultants for Human Services Transportation Plan update

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Department of Health & Community Services solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in developing Human Services Transportation Plans. The work to be performed by the consultant consists of an update to the San Juan County Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan over the summer and fall of 2026. The latest version of this plan was prepared in 2022 and can be viewed at the following: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/27665/2022-San-Juan-County-Coordinated-Human-Services-Transportation-Plan.

The HSTP identifies transportation needs of individuals with disabilities, older adults and people with low incomes, provides strategies for meeting those local needs, prioritizes transportation services for funding and implementation and identifies strategies and preferred alternatives for improving transportation coordination between providers.

The plan identifies unmet needs and develops transportation alternatives based on this information. Outreach efforts and developing partnerships with the County’s stakeholders are vital to developing an effective and robust Human Services Transportation Plan.

The official RFQ can be downloaded on the County website at: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/34675/2026-HSTP-RFQ.

Full responses to the RFQ are due no later than 5 p.m. on April 10.

For more information, contact Richard Uri, behavioral health program coordinator at Health & Community Services at 360-370-0594 or richardu@sanjuancountywa.gov.