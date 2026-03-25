Orcas Island’s Music Advocacy Group invites all to the March 29 concert

Beginning in fourth grade, students learn to play a band or stringed instrument in school.

Did you know that 292 students participate in music programs at Orcas Island public schools?

The community is invited to fill the Orcas High School gym on Sunday, March 29, at 4 p.m. for a family-friendly benefit concert presented by Music Advocacy Group. There will be performances by Orcas Choral Society, Orcas Public School Strings, Wind Ensemble, Mariachi and special guests. Proceeds support public school music programs for K-12 students.

The district’s strings director, Pamela Wright, plans to retire this year, after 24 years in the music department; this will be her last MAG concert.

Throughout her tenure, Mrs. Wright, as she is known to students, has tirelessly nurtured award-winning middle and high school strings groups — a point of pride for a small school district.

An island musical tradition

For almost 30 years, MAG has presented a live concert every spring since its founding members rallied to sustain music education in the public school. Individual donations are the main source of MAG funds for the district’s music programs.

In addition to a variety of musical instruments, MAG has funded specialized furniture and equipment for the building housing the music department, such as a library for musical scores, music stands and chairs, and racks for storing and moving instruments. To meet the wide-ranging demands of teaching 292 students, the two music teachers work with technology tools; MAG has equipped the department with Sibelius, a music scoring software program, video editing software, Chromebooks and MakeMusic Cloud software subscriptions.

For its youngest students, the district offers general music and bucket drumming. From fourth to 12th grade, students can learn to play an instrument in band, strings or mariachi. MAG helps pay for off-island experiences that expose students to high-level performances.

Students regularly take part in regional competitions and have enjoyed trips to Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera and even Carnegie Hall.

Celebrate school music

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson was one of many governors across the nation who recognized March Is Music In Our Schools Month.

Numerous studies consistently show that learning music has positive, long-lasting benefits, especially if started from a young age.

Orcas school librarians are sharing music-themed stories through book displays and read-aloud sessions. Middle and high school band and strings students are busy with regional invitationals. They will be ready to showcase their talents at the concert on March 29.

For the community, this annual benefit concert is an opportunity to gather and celebrate the island’s hometown musicians, both young and young-at-heart.