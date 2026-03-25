Earth Day Orcas – Join in the fourth annual celebration

Submitted by Eye of the Whale Arts.

2026 marks the fourth year of engaging Earth Day learning experiences on Orcas Island and adds new features during this monthlong series of science, art, poetry, music and ecology explorations. Open to all islanders and guests, activities launch on April 10 and conclude on April 30, with something for all ages and interests.

If you love the San Juan Islands and care to see this unique bioregion protected, mark your calendar for these great events that culminate in the main eco fair and concert. To dive in, reserve a place for the special educational and inspiring speakers, hands-on workshops, nature walks and climate solution action plans.

Event details and reservations are online at earthdayorcas.org.

The main annual Earth Day eco fair is on April 25 at the campus of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, on the waterfront in Eastsound. Open 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., this friendly gathering features music, art and learning activities for youth, adults and seniors. The heart of the fair is the gathering of fellow protectors across the generations who share a love for the islands and our Salish Sea neighbors, from the tiniest marine life to the largest whales.

New this year is a morning Prayer Walk for Peace on April 25, with song stops and a concluding community song circle. Learn the songs at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Parish Hall and then, at 11 a.m., join the Peace Walk through Eastsound. The six-block loop walk concludes back at the eco fair, and can be joined anywhere along the way.

The Earth Day eco fair opens at 10 a.m., continues until 1:30 p.m., and is followed by The Sacred Covenant, a very special indigenous spoken word and music concert at 2 p.m. Featured performers are Chenoa Egawa (Lummi, S’Klallam) and Paul Chiyokten Wager (Saanich), who will weave together native flute, drum, chant and story.

The Earth Day Month Film Fest opens online on April 18, and science and arts events take place each week. Friends of the San Juans, SeaDoc Society, Eye of the Whale Arts, The County Land Bank, Friday Harbor Film Fest, Master Gardeners, Salmonberry School and the Orcas Garden Club are all joining in to create an inspiring and empowering month.

Program sponsors include: National Endowment for the Arts, WA Community Accelerator, Eye of the Whale Arts and the Orcas Island Cultural Bridge project.

Stay up to date. The Earth Day website will be updated throughout the month with event details, so please bookmark earthdayorcas.org to keep in touch. Interisland ferry travelers are welcome, and there is taxi service into Eastsound for walk-on passengers.