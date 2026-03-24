Piano music and art together in concert

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Pianist Marina Grozdanovic will be performing music composed in France from the Baroque to the Impressionist era, by composers Rameau, Couperin, Chopin, Debussy and Ravel at Orcas Center. Each piece will be accompanied by paintings or photographs on the big screen, which Grozdanovic personally chose to match the music. The concert is on Saturday, April 4, at 7 p.m. on Center Stage.

Renowned for her insightful interpretations characterized by a blend of passion, introspection and profound expressiveness, Grozdanovic is a pianist celebrated for her ability to engage in a transcendent dialogue with the audience while drawing them into the depths of music. Her performances stand as a testament to her interpretive prowess, delivering the essence of the composer’s vision with authenticity, vitality and transformative power.

Grozdanovic is an internationally acclaimed pianist, and some of her performance highlights include the Beverly Hills International Music Festival at Greystone Mansion in Los Angeles; the Ravinia Music Festival in Chicago; the Kolarac Music Hall in Belgrade, Serbia; the National Gallery in Oslo, Norway; Les Dimanches Musicaux and Atelier Concert Series in Paris; St. Olave’s Church and St. Mary Abbot’s Church in London; and performances with the Bombay Chamber Orchestra in India. She was recently showcased as a distinguished guest performer on Serbian national television, RTS.

As a resident of Los Angeles, some of her local performances include the Encore Concert Series, Pasadena; Epiphany Music Guild, Oak Park; Classical Music Encounters of Orange County, Irvine; Music at Noon, Pasadena and multiple performances for the COPW, an LA Philharmonic affiliation.

In addition to her career as a soloist, she is also an acclaimed collaborative artist and a co-founder of the L’estro Armonico piano duo ensemble, with Maestro Sasha Bajcic.

Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Grozdanovic holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance from the University of Music Art, Belgrade, a Professional Studies diploma from Mannes College of Music, New York, a Master of Music degree from Indiana University and a doctorate in Piano Performance from the University of Southern California. Her mentors included highly acclaimed pianists from the legendary Russian school, such as Arkady Aronov, Alexander Toradze, Daniel Pollack and Maestro Sasha Bajcic.

She is a winner of the Pinault International Piano Competition, New York, the Ibla Grand Prize International Piano Competition, Italy, the Phi Beta National Professional Association for the Performing Arts Competition, Los Angeles, the Yugoslavian National Piano Competition, the Grand Prize winner of the Eleventh Annual Piano Ensemble Festival, California and a recipient of the Martin Family Scholarship for music at Indiana University.

Grozdanovic is a member of Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society, the Music Teachers Association of California and the Music Teachers National Association. Grozdanovic is frequently sought after as a juror and a lecturer in various competitions, festivals and masterclasses in the United States and Europe.

In addition to her performing career, she is an established pedagogue with prize-winning students in numerous competitions in the United States. She has served as a faculty member of East Los Angeles College, instructing students majoring in piano performance. Grozdanovic is the founder and proprietor of the prestigious Virtuoso Piano Studio.

Tickets range from $10 to $70, with a special $10 student rate. Purchase tickets at www.OrcasCenter.org, 360-376-2281, in person or an hour prior to showtime.