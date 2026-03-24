Audition notice: An ATOI Production anxiously anticipated this July

Submitted by the Actors Theater of Orcas Island.

Auditions will be held at The Grange on April 12 between 2 and 4 p.m. and April 13 between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. If you can’t make these audition times, please text Robert at 360-317-6965.

“Moon Over Buffalo,” to be directed by Robert Hall, is a delightful farce with a whirlwind of hilarious misunderstandings and madcap adventures. This play celebrates the passions and predicaments of theater life, making it a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated “theater hams” everywhere.

In “Moon Over Buffalo,” by Ken Ludwig, we meet Charlotte and George Hay, a struggling acting duo on tour in Buffalo in 1953. Their repertoire features a quirky rendition of “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Noel Coward’s “Private Lives.” As fate would have it, they have a golden opportunity to impress legendary director Frank Capra, who is on his way to catch their performance. However, the chaos unfolds as Charlotte contemplates escaping with their agent, and George fights to stay sober enough to deliver his lines. With a whirlwind of hilarious misunderstandings and madcap adventures, this play celebrates the passions and predicaments of theater life, making it a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated “theater hams” everywhere.