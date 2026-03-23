All-League awards for Orcas Island High School basketball

Submitted by The Booster Club.

Orcas Island High School basketball teams earned a number of awards at the All-League Meeting. Orcas Island athletes and coaches represent! Our Viking pride is seen and felt by many. We are very proud of our basketball teams! Go Vikings!

Boys

Joe Stephens – League MVP.

Chase Connell – First Team All-League.

Timeteo Malo – Second Team All-League.

Girls

Sofia Mahoney-Jauregui – First Team All-League.

Charlotte Winter-Lamphere – Honorable Mention.

Haley Cruz Winchell – Coach of the Year.

Orcas Girls Basketball Team – League Sportsmanship Award.