All-League awards for Orcas Island High School basketball
Published 1:30 am Monday, March 23, 2026
Submitted by The Booster Club.
Orcas Island High School basketball teams earned a number of awards at the All-League Meeting. Orcas Island athletes and coaches represent! Our Viking pride is seen and felt by many. We are very proud of our basketball teams! Go Vikings!
Boys
Joe Stephens – League MVP.
Chase Connell – First Team All-League.
Timeteo Malo – Second Team All-League.
Girls
Sofia Mahoney-Jauregui – First Team All-League.
Charlotte Winter-Lamphere – Honorable Mention.
Haley Cruz Winchell – Coach of the Year.
Orcas Girls Basketball Team – League Sportsmanship Award.