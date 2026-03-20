Orcas nutritionist brings healthy eating home | Women in Business profile

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Submitted by Holistic Nutrition In Your Home LLC.

The idea for Ursula Neal’s business began not in an office or classroom, but in the homes of the people she served.

While working with older adults through the Senior Nutrition Program at Lifelong’s Chicken Soup Brigade in Seattle, Neal traveled to clients’ homes to conduct nutrition assessments and provide individualized nutrition education.

“That experience shaped my perspective in a profound way,” Neal explains. “When you enter someone’s home, you gain a much deeper understanding of the real barriers people face — whether that’s limited mobility, a cluttered or poorly organized kitchen, or the complexity of managing health conditions while trying to eat well.”

Seeing firsthand how daily routines, kitchen organization and food access influenced eating habits inspired the approach that would eventually become her Orcas Island business.

Serving the Orcas Island community, Neal founded Holistic Nutrition In Your Home LLC to provide private grocery and kitchen concierge services along with in-home nutrition guidance designed to help households translate nutrition goals into practical, sustainable routines.

Neal notes that the idea has resonated with community members who are looking for practical, in-home support that makes healthy eating easier to maintain.

“My goal is to help people eat well without the mental load that so often surrounds food,” she says. “Many people know what they want to do nutritionally, but the day-to-day logistics of grocery shopping, organizing a kitchen, and planning meals can become overwhelming.”

Neal’s interest in nutrition grew from a longstanding curiosity about how food affects health, particularly mental well-being. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition along with a Didactic Program in Dietetics certificate from Bastyr University, where she built a strong foundation in evidence-based nutrition and developed a deeper interest in the connections between eating patterns, mental health and overall wellness.

Her professional background includes experience in nutrition education, community-based nutrition work and more than a decade working in natural food cooperatives, where she helped customers navigate whole foods and natural products while gaining insight into how people make everyday food choices.

She also spent time supporting human feeding studies at Fred Hutch Cancer Center, an experience that deepened her curiosity about the connections between the gut microbiome and overall health.

Over time, Neal began to see how environment, routines and kitchen functionality play a major role in people’s ability to nourish themselves well.

“It became clear to me that meaningful nutrition support often needs to go beyond information,” she explains. “Sometimes what people need most is hands-on help — sourcing groceries that fit their needs, organizing a kitchen so it functions better, creating simple systems that make nourishing choices easier, or collaborative cooking and meal preparation sessions.”

Today, through her Orcas Island-based business, Neal collaborates with clients to select and source groceries according to their preferences, dietary needs and household routines, stock kitchens, and create functional organization systems that support everyday nourishment.

On an island where many households balance busy schedules, seasonal living or time between multiple homes, Neal notes that practical food support can make daily routines significantly easier.

Her work may include refreshing a seasonal pantry, reorganizing kitchens so wholesome foods are more visible and accessible, collaborating with clients on simple additions that make meals both more delicious and more nourishing, or supporting a gradual transition toward an eating pattern that aligns more closely with personal health goals. The services are intentionally flexible and tailored to each household’s priorities.

While she does not position herself as a chef or personal cook, Neal brings a strong foundation in plant-forward home cooking and practical meal preparation. Her focus is less on elaborate dishes and more on helping people discover simple, repeatable routines that make nourishing meals achievable without complicated recipes or hours in the kitchen.

In addition to concierge services, Neal offers focused in-home nutrition coaching sessions and guided grocery tours for individuals seeking deeper education and support.

Her work is informed by the evidence-based Wise Mind Nutrition framework developed by Dr. David Wiss. The program emphasizes eating patterns that support mental wellness, brain health and overall well-being while encouraging sustainable and balanced relationships with food.

Ultimately, Neal sees her work as collaborative and deeply personal.

“Food touches so many aspects of our lives — health, culture, family, routine, and even identity,” Neal says. “I feel honored whenever someone invites me into their home and trusts me to support them in creating a more nourishing environment.”

Neal’s work focuses on making nourishing food more practical, accessible and easier to sustain in the rhythms of everyday life.