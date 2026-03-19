Q&A with Asya Eberle and Deborah Jones, owners of Orcas Island Realty | Women in Business

How/why/when did you both choose real estate as a career?

Our paths into real estate were different, but both were rooted in a deep appreciation for community and the life-changing impact that owning a home can have. After a career in award-winning San Francisco advertising agencies, Asya moved to Orcas Island in 2013 and, after experiencing the process of buying a family home, saw firsthand how important it is to have a knowledgeable local agent in your corner. That experience inspired her to get licensed in 2014 and begin helping others find their place here.

Deborah came to real estate after more than 20 years in the design and homebuilding industry. She co-managed a general contracting business and ran her own interior design and decorative finish company, developing a deep understanding of how homes are built, renovated, and lived in. After moving to Orcas Island in 2007 and raising her two boys here, real estate became a natural next step and a way to combine her background in construction and design with her connection to the island community.

Together, those experiences naturally led us to real estate and to helping others find their place in this special community.

What do you love most about it?

What we love most is the people and the variety this work brings. For Asya, real estate often means exploring parts of Orcas Island she might not otherwise experience—from walking beautiful parcels of land to visiting properties tucked into the far reaches of the island. The work itself is a rewarding mix of boots on the ground, constant problem-solving, office work, and sharing local knowledge with people who are discovering Orcas for the first time.

For Deborah, the variety of the work and the relationships it creates are what make it so meaningful. Every client, property, and situation is different, which keeps the work engaging and constantly evolving. She enjoys the problem-solving that comes with each transaction, but most of all values the connections she builds with people while helping them navigate an important moment in their lives.

We also feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside our team of nine agents. Each person brings their own experience and strengths, and together we’ve built a collaborative boutique office where everyone supports one another and our clients. Many of our agents have deep roots in the Orcas Island community and are proud to volunteer and contribute their time to local organizations and events.

What are the most challenging aspects of your business?

Real estate is constantly evolving, and the rules and regulations surrounding the industry are always changing. Staying on top of continuing education is essential so our office can guide clients with the utmost professionalism and confidence. In an island market, there are also unique considerations—from land use and water systems to access and seasonal demand. Navigating those complexities can be challenging, but it’s also incredibly rewarding to help clients move through the process with clarity and trust.

What has surprised you?

Real estate is a competitive business, but what has stood out to us is the professionalism, collaboration, and mutual respect that still exists within the industry. Orcas Island Realty has always been a locally rooted office, and watching our team of agents share knowledge, support one another, and work together for the benefit of our clients reinforces how important that sense of community is within a brokerage.

How has the industry changed since you started?

There have been many changes in the real estate industry since we joined the profession—from how inspections are negotiated to new transparency laws, shifts in property values, and the amount of available inventory. The number of homes for sale on Orcas Island has changed significantly. For example, in March of 2014 there were about 112 residential properties on the market, while today there are closer to 33 available.

Continuing the legacy of Orcas Island Realty

We feel incredibly proud to have been entrusted with the opportunity to continue the legacy of Orcas Island Realty. Mary and Lisa built a successful and well-respected brokerage, and being passed the baton to carry that forward means a great deal to us. Our goal is to honor the strong foundation they created while continuing to support our talented team of agents and serve the Orcas Island community with the same professionalism and care the office has always been known for.

At the end of the day, we feel fortunate to do this work alongside a wonderful team and within a community we’re proud to call home.