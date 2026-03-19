Ladies of Laughter brings national women’s comedy tour to Orcas Island

By Darrell Kirk

Staff reporter

They’ve performed at Madison Square Garden and Caesars Palace. Their alumni include Amy Schumer, Michelle Buteau and Melissa Rauch of “The Big Bang Theory.” And this month, the Ladies of Laughter are coming to Orcas Island.

The national women’s comedy tour takes the stage at the Orcas Center on Sunday, March 22, featuring headliners Leighann Lord and Kelly MacFarland — both with television credits and recordings on Sirius XM. The show is open to men and women alike.

“These are the funniest women in America,” producer Peggy Boyce told the Islands’ Sounder. “If you want to be happy and laugh — that’s why you should come out.”

Born from loss, built into a movement

The story of Ladies of Laughter begins not with laughter, but with loss. In the early 1990s, Mary Jo Wobker — a fierce champion of women in comedy — passed away. Boyce launched a grassroots competition in her honor that debuted as a live show at a local YWCA in New Jersey in 1998, and went national the following year when Anheuser-Busch signed on as a sponsor.

“She was a great supporter of women in comedy,” Boyce said. “When she passed away, we started an annual competition in her name.”

Now 25-plus years in, the organization has earned its reputation as what Boyce calls “the career builder for women in comedy.” Comedian Tammy Pescatelli has said the win was the turning point that pushed her from featured performer to headliner and ultimately brought her to Los Angeles, calling it her first major accomplishment in the industry.

Carol Burnett’s Spirit Award

In 2018, Ladies of Laughter created the Spirit Award, honoring women who have inspired others in comedy. The inaugural recipient was Carol Burnett, the first funny woman that countless girls ever saw on television.

“So many of the women that entered the competition nominated her,” Boyce said. “A lot of women, when they were little kids, they were inspired by her to do something similar.”

Burnett accepted the honor on video, speaking directly to the next generation: “I encourage all of you ladies who love comedy to keep at it. If performing comedy brings you and others joy and laughter, well I can think of no higher calling. So keep doing what you love” (Carol Burnett, 2018 Spirit Award acceptance speech video).

A safe place to be funny

For Boyce, the mission runs deeper than ticket sales. Ladies of Laughter deliberately places performers in established, respected venues — a stark contrast to the unpredictable world of comedy clubs.

“We’ve really created a unique atmosphere for women to feel safe, to perform in safe environments,” she said. “It’s really sort of a safe haven for women in comedy.”

That mission feels urgent. “It’s really important, more than ever, for women to have a voice,” Boyce said. “Whatever their life experiences are, we give them the platform to turn it into something — and if it’s a challenging situation, to turn it into something funny. It’s kind of like a therapy.”

“Orcas Center Presents on Center Stage: Ladies of Laughter” Sunday, March 22, 7 p.m. Tiered ticket prices: $70, $40 or $25, ($10 student and senior tickets available).