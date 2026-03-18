Orcas Christian School kicks off Reading Month with schoolwide activity

An older student reads to two younger students for Reading Month at Orcas Christian School.

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Students at Orcas Christian School kicked off Reading Month early with a schoolwide reading station event designed to spark excitement about books and bring students together across grade levels.

During the activity, students were organized into multi-age groups, encouraging connection and collaboration among younger and older classmates. High school students served as group leaders, guiding younger students through the various activities and helping them move between stations.

Each group rotated through five different classrooms, with every room transformed into a unique reading-themed station. The stations featured a variety of activities centered on books and storytelling, combining reading with creative projects to engage students.

“The event served as our kickoff to Reading Month, with reading and art stations designed to bring students together and celebrate books,” said Kyler Morgan, principal of Orcas Christian School. “Our goal was to refocus students on the joy of reading while strengthening the sense of community across the school. We’re excited to continue the celebration, with many more Reading Month activities planned in the coming weeks.”

First grader Piper said the reading activities were fun.

The event was designed not only to promote reading but also to strengthen the sense of community throughout the school. By mixing age groups and having older students lead the activities, the program created opportunities for mentorship and collaboration.

Orcas Christian School has several additional Reading Month activities planned in the coming weeks as the celebration continues.