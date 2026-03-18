OISHA completes 2025-2026 middle school-aged sexual health program

Submitted by the Orcas Island Sexual Health Alliance.

Last month, the Orcas Island Sexual Health Alliance (OISHA) concluded its 2025–26 middle school-aged sexual health education program. Ten participants, ages 12-14, met for eight Sunday evening sessions and three daytime weekend retreats throughout the fall and winter. The program was led by community facilitators and based on Our Whole Lives (OWL), a secular sexuality education curriculum designed to empower youth to make informed, responsible decisions about sexual health and relationships.

Using interactive methods — including crafts, discussions, role plays and games — participants learned, clarified values and explored emotional and social dimensions of sexuality. Volunteer facilitators Kyle Graham, Sara Farish, Chelsie Guilford, Shannon Kezar, Israel Guilford and Megan Vock guided students through key areas: human development, relationships, interpersonal skills, sexual behavior, sexual health, and society and culture.

Parent Jake Knapp praised the program: “Terrific instructors and a super fun program delivered with care and wisdom.”

A core value of the program is creating a space where young people feel comfortable asking questions and receiving medically accurate, honest, affirming, and age-appropriate information from adults. Participant Geo Averna shared, “I like how no one was judged.”

While that may sound like a given, inclusive and comprehensive sexual education is actually not the standard in the United States. Only 26 states mandate that sexual education be medically accurate. The Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States emphasizes the importance of “when young people are denied honest, evidence-based information, their health and autonomy are at risk. Comprehensive sex education is a critical part of the solution.” So far in 2026, SIECUS is tracking about 400 state bills and over 60 federal bills that influence how young people are allowed to learn about their bodies, relationships and health.

The course is offered on a sliding scale, and meals are provided.

To learn more about OISHA and its programming, visit oisha.org. Keep an eye out for information nights for the Fall ‘26 cohort!