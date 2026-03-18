From strategy to service: Meet the women powering the Resource Center’s mission

Submitted by the Orcas Community Resource Communications Team.

At the heart of the Orcas Community Resource Center are the people who consistently turn compassion into action. Behind every program delivered, every meal shared, every grant secured and every client supported is a dedicated team working together to advance this work.

Paula: Client Services

Every organization needs someone who keeps the wheels turning — and for the Resource Center, that person is Paula. Often the first point of contact for individuals seeking help, she creates a welcoming, organized environment where people can navigate resources with confidence.

Danelle: Finance

Strong missions rely on strong financial stewardship. Danelle ensures resources are managed responsibly and transparently. Her oversight supports sustainability, accountability and thoughtful long-term planning.

Alison and Kyra: Health Services, Community Wellness and Food Access

Alison and Kyra work on the front lines of health and food access — areas foundational to community stability. Whether coordinating the hot meal program, supporting nutrition access or helping community members navigate health care systems, they ensure essential needs are met with dignity and respect. They see how access to basics can transform someone’s ability to focus on recovery, employment, parenting and long-term well-being.

Megan and Keri: Development and Communications

Behind the scenes, yet essential to everything — Megan and Keri connect community generosity to real-world impact. Through fundraising, storytelling and outreach, they ensure the work has the resources to grow and adapt. Their efforts bridge relationships between donors, partners and those served, translating lived experiences into meaningful opportunities for support.

Elisabeth: Financial Literacy

Elisabeth empowers community members with confidence and stability through financial literacy education. With workshops, one-on-one support and practical tools, she helps individuals better understand budgeting, saving and planning for the future — moving from short-term survival toward greater security.

Holly and Erin: Programs and Leadership

Holly and Erin guide the organization’s direction while ensuring programs remain responsive, practical and deeply human-centered. Their leadership blends vision with hands-on understanding, supporting staff while continually assessing how services can evolve to meet changing community needs.

Together with colleagues across the Resource Center, they bring complementary strengths that keep the work rooted in community. From big-picture vision to daily details, this dedicated team helps islanders feel seen and supported.

About the Orcas Community Resource Center

The Orcas Community Resource Center helps islanders navigate life’s challenges by equipping neighbors with practical help and trusted guidance — including housing assistance, medical care access, transportation, food and financial literacy resources. Its mission: Foster a healthy community by connecting Orcas Islanders with services to thrive and achieve equitable well-being. The goal is a more resilient community where everyone has the tools to weather hard moments and move forward with stability.

Need support or ready to help others? For assistance, call 360-376-3184 or email info@orcascrc.org. To learn more or donate, visit orcascrc.org.