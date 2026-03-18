Financial literacy for students | Letter

My name is Emmett Beadnall, and I’m a high school junior at Spring Street International School who has studied the effects of taking a financial literacy course in high school. I write to urge you, the people of our island community, to advocate for accessible and quality financial literacy courses at our island schools.

In America, “30 percent of adults said they could not cover 3 months of expenses” (Federal Reserve Bank). To overcome this, our schools should be teaching our students financial education. Many studies show a strong correlation between financial literacy and financial success (CNBC). Studies also show that students who take financial literacy courses are more likely to have higher credit scores and [are] less likely to be delinquent on credit card payments (National Education Association). Within Washington State, however, young adults are not learning these critical financial literacy tools important to a secure financial future as these classes are not required by law. Please help support getting this education out to our students.

To conclude, financial literacy courses are important for the future of our students in America. For our students’ sake and for our futures’ sake, please help support these financial literacy courses at our schools. You can do this by raising this issue with your local school board at your next local meeting either by public comment or written request. Our youth need a secure financial future. Our youth need you. Thank you.

Emmett Beadnall

Orcas Island