Apply to the Healing Arts Center

Submitted by the Healing Arts Center.

Twice a year, we accept applications from holistic health care practitioners. There is space available for a couple of folks to join our nonprofit co-op of health care providers.

Please note that we have a residency requirement, and applicants will be required to sign on to co-op responsibilities. This is a great way to build a practice with minimal expense. We offer multiple space rental levels that can be customized to your needs, with room for growth.

Learn more about our members and our mission, or file your application by visiting our website www.orcashealingarts.org. Email the center at orcashealingarts@gmail.com to learn more.

This 38-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit has strong community support and recognition. We currently offer massage therapy, naturopathy, acupuncture/Chinese medicine, astrology, psychotherapy and have practitioners schooled in craniosacral therapy, Thai massage, sports massage and structural integration.

If you are interested in joining our high-functioning team, get your applications in by April. We look forward to hearing from you!