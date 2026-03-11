2026 San Juan County Point-in-Time Unhoused Count results

Submitted by San Juan County.

The 2026 San Juan County “Point-In-Time” Unhoused Count identified 94 unhoused people who have no stable place to live. This is up from the 69 unhoused people identified in 2024. The Washington State mandated count was conducted on Jan. 29, 2026, and is a yearly, nationwide event with a mission: to identify and better serve unhoused individuals and families.

Of the 94 people identified as unhoused, 33 people were living out of doors, in vehicles or in abandoned buildings, and another 56 were living in an RV or boat that lacked one of the following: drinking water, a restroom, heat, the ability to cook food or the ability to bathe. These individuals are considered “homeless” by the Washington State Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In addition, 52 survey respondents were identified as at risk of being unhoused. These families reside in temporary, unstable living arrangements with family and/or friends, or live in substandard housing. In 2025, the count had identified 69 unhoused and 55 at risk of being unhoused. The 2024 count surveyed 59 people who were unhoused and 75 at risk.

The one-night PIT Count is by definition variable and in San Juan County can fluctuate greatly from year to year. The annual count represents a snapshot, and the true number of households unstably housed in our community is higher than the number of households surveyed.

The count was initiated by the state of Washington in 2005, and the Washington State Department of Commerce oversees the count statewide. The first San Juan County count, conducted in 2005, counted 21 homeless or at risk of homelessness. The numbers have varied with an overall upward trend since then.

Beginning in 2026, the state of Washington is moving to a bi-annual PIT Count. The next count will not occur until January 2028.

PIT count organizers and volunteers worked with local family resource centers, food banks, churches, health care providers, senior centers, libraries, the Sheriff’s Office, schools and pre-schools, and many other community support service providers to conduct the count. SJC Housing Program Coordinator Ryan Page extends his sincerest thanks to all the many volunteers involved in the count.

The information we collect during the PIT plays a pivotal role in informing policymakers at the local, state and national levels. This data is sent to the Washington State Department of Commerce and the HUD, giving them a snapshot of San Juan County residents experiencing both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness. This invaluable information helps:

• Secure funding for vital resources, including affordable housing.

• Inform policy at the local, state and national levels.

• Guide local resource allocation and planning.

• Drive advocacy efforts.

If you are interested in volunteering in the next PIT count and survey or working on the update to the County’s Five-Year Homeless Plan, please call 360-378-4474 to learn more.