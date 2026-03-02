Orcas Center winter fundraiser: ‘Soda Shop Sock Hop’

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Before the last two Saturday performances of “Grease” — March 7 and 14 — join Orcas Center for a “Soda Shop Sock Hop” dinner fundraiser.

For $49, you will enjoy a meal and beverages by the Lower Tavern, ice cream floats and sodas from Clever Cow and a chance to win one of 10 raffled prizes. Additional raffle tickets are available online or at the event to increase your chances of winning! Learn the hand jive and dance with roaming performers for extra street cred. Costumes and dressing up are encouraged but not required.

Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. You must be present to win. Raffle winners will be chosen only from those present at the event. To purchase tickets as well as extra raffle tickets, visit www.orcascenter.org.

Tickets to the “Grease” show, which starts at 7 p.m., are sold separately.