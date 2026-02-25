Canoe Island Music Camp with JP and the OK Rhythm Boys

Submitted by Anita Orne.

Registration is now open for Canoe Island Music Camp 2026! Join JP and the OK Rhythm Boys for a weekend of music and fun on Canoe Island, May 2-3. The trio (Gordon, JP and Anita) will offer workshops for guitar, ukulele, bass, mandolin, fiddle, voice, square dance, yogalele, saw, ensemble playing and more. There will be opportunities for individualized attention plus an evening campfire jam session. During free time, Canoe Island French Camp staff offer traditional camp activities including archery, axe throwing, kayaking, canoeing and swimming. Workshops are tailored to the interests and abilities of the attendees; there’s something for every level of experience.

Canoe Island Music Camp is for all ages (yes, you can still go to camp as a grown-up!) though participants under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a registered adult. Cost: Individual: $175, Family (three or more): $150 per person, all inclusive: transportation to/from Canoe Island from Shaw, Lopez, San Juan or Orcas islands, overnight bell tent accommodations (with new cots and mattresses!), all classes and activities, and meals prepared by Canoe Island chef.

Registration closes April 14; register early, don’t miss out! For more information or to register, contact anita@rockisland.com or 360-472-1056.