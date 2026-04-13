Solvitur ambulando: Orcas Island resident launches immersive walking tour

There is a Latin phrase that Rusty Diggs carries with her on every walk: solvitur ambulando — it is solved by walking. For Diggs, a 25-year resident of Orcas Island, those words are more than a motto. They are the philosophy behind a new venture she hopes will change the way visitors experience one of the Pacific Northwest’s most beloved destinations.

Diggs, who serves as board president of Opal Community Land Trust, is launching an eight-day, seven-night walking tour of Orcas Island designed for small groups of eight people. The tour promises something rare in modern travel: a human-paced experience rooted in connection — to the land, to the island’s people and to fellow travelers.

“I would love for people who come to visit that they take the time and they fully immerse themselves in all things that are wonderful about Orcas,” Diggs said. “I think sometimes we go on vacations and we almost, it becomes such a whirlwind and that it’s not based on a human paced experience. People are buzzing about, and you leave without feeling that you ever got grounded in the place that you went.”

The tour is deliberately car-free. Participants arrive at the Orcas ferry landing without a vehicle and are met by Diggs, who shuttles luggage between accommodations while guests walk with only daypacks. Lodging is anything but rustic — nights are spent at the Kangaroo House bed and breakfast in Eastsound, Otter’s Pond and Doe Bay Resort, with one opening night at a private Airbnb near the golf course.

Daily walks range from 5-7 miles, winding through landscapes that most visitors speed past in cars. The route takes walkers along West Beach Road, with stops at Orcas Island Pottery, West Beach Farm and local artist studios. In Warm Valley, guests visit the orchard and meet the farmers who tend it. Most meals are provided, with farm-to-table lunches offered on select days along the route.

“I can’t tell you how many people that I meet just asking me questions because there’s a human on the side of the road,” Diggs said. “So it really offers yourself up to talking and meeting with people, besides just the other eight people that you’re going to be walking with.”

The itinerary includes three “choose your own adventure” days, giving walkers the flexibility to tackle longer trails, explore Moran State Park or simply rest. One day in the park is the tour’s only vehicular leg, with Diggs driving guests to Rosario to hear the history before they ascend the mountain.

Diggs is no stranger to adventure travel. Last year, she completed a five-day kayaking and camping trip in La Paz, Mexico — an experience that deepened her conviction that people crave active, immersive journeys.

After nearly two decades as a full-time caregiver for her daughter, who has quadriplegia cerebral palsy, Diggs is channeling her energy into giving back to the community she loves.

Pilot walks are planned for April and May. The first full tour is scheduled for October 12-19, aligned with Indigenous Peoples Day. Spots are limited to eight participants.

“The island is almost made for a walk like this,” Diggs said. “It’s the land and the people that make this a very special place to live.”

Pilot tours are scheduled for April 20-23, and May 4-7 at $150. Visit www.RustyDiggsWalkingTours.com for more information.