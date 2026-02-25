Breathe deep — AIR returns April 11

Submitted by Sam Gailey.

The All Islands Read annual community book event returns on Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Episcopal Parish Hall. This free event is a collaboration between Orcas Island Public Library and the Hub for Arts & Literature on Orcas, with in-kind support from Outlook Inn, Darvill’s Bookstore and Emmanuel Episcopal Parish Hall.

This year’s shared read features acclaimed debut author Emma Pattee and her electrifying novel, “TILT.”

Set over the course of a single day, “TILT” is a striking debut from “a powerful new literary voice” (Vogue), following one woman’s journey across a transformed Portland after the big Cascadia earthquake — carrying the weight of her past and a fervent hope for the future.

“Utterly gripping,” says NPR, “All Things Considered.”

Accolades for “TILT” include:

• Longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Excellence in Fiction.

• A New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice.

• A USA TODAY Bestseller.

• A Best Book of 2025 for Vogue.

• Named one of Time’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2025.

• An NPR favorite fiction read of 2025.

Books are available to borrow from the Orcas Library or to purchase at Darvill’s Bookstore. Mention “AIR” at Darvill’s to receive 20% off your copy.

Would you like to help with setup, the reception or put together a welcome basket for the author? We would love that. Please contact Sam Gailey at sgailey@orcaslibrary.org.

The event is free and open to the community.