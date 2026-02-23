Head, heart, hands and health: An update from the Orcas Island Fur and Feathers 4-H Club

By Aurora Miller

Age 9, Youth reporter

The Orcas Island Fur and Feathers 4-H Club kicked off our recent monthly meeting with a special presentation from Orcas Island Fire and Rescue. Becca and Amber joined us to share important safety tips and discuss their roles in our community. We are very grateful for their time and for the work they do to keep Orcas safe. (See the included photo of 4H members standing with our local heroes!)

We have also officially elected our club officers for the new term.

President: Louie Averna

Vice President: Sierra Miller

Secretary: Coral Miller

Treasurer: Forrest Miller

Reporter: Aurora Miller

Health and Safety: Eli Carpenter

Recreation: Finn Carpenter

We would like to sincerely thank the Orcas Island community for their constant support and encouragement of 4-H youth as we learn to make a difference.