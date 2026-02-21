We’ve got chills — and they’re multiplying | Grease opens soon

Imagine if Grease’s legendary 1950s high school was a safe place where everyone, regardless of gender or sexuality, felt included.

“I wanted to create a Rydell that is the high school we all wanted, but nobody got,” said Liz Doane, explaining her vision for Orcas Center’s new production of the timeless teen drama. “How do we make Grease gender inclusive or gender queer? It’s a very binary-based play. I cast based on who fits the character, not based on gender. The cast was so willing to step up, and they all built their characters. All I did was coach them.”

The all-local adult cast is revving up to present this classic musical on the main stage, with choreography by the Orcas Dance Collective and musical direction by Pedro LopezDeVictoria. Shows are Feb. 27-28, March 1, 6-8 and 13-14, starting at 7 p.m. On March 1 and 8, matinees are at 1 p.m.

Grease is a 1971 musical about 1950s American high school life, focusing on the romance between rebel Danny Zuko and the virtuous Sandy Dumbrowski. Known for its infectious rock-and-roll score, including hits like “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightnin’,” the show captures the greaser subculture and explores themes of friendship, identity and rebellion. Grease is best known for its 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

The show has been performed around the world for decades, and this is the first time Orcas Center has staged the production. Due to subject matter, the suggested viewing age is 13 and up.

“It’s not really a show meant for teens to be in, but it’s an inter-generational experience of what being a teen is like and that desire to rebel that we all have,” said Doane, who is a lifelong performer and first-time director. “People are going to be surprised by the depth of talent. These song and dance numbers are going to knock people’s socks off. I am excited for everyone to take a trip back in time to Rydell High.”

She said the most challenging part of the production has been managing the varied schedules of a large cast.

“We find a way to meet and make art. It’s beautiful,” Doane said. “I tell them, go over the top! Go big! I think about where they were on day one to where they are now, and being able to see that growth and confidence with full camp!”

The performers have also formed a deep bond through adversity during the rehearsal process. A “ghost light” will be present in the show, in honor of a cast member who passed away unexpectedly.

Doane began her directorial process with five tenets: You shine brightly because you burn fiercely; hard work and dedication pay off; don’t get angry, get curious; everyone has something to give, everyone has something to gain; trust the process; and ideas are welcome in certain places, but remember, I have the final say.

“I have really grown into the creative person I want to be. I am honored,” Doane said. “This show has thrown anything it possibly could at me! But it’s about fun and community. Art is resilient in a very special way.”

Tiered ticket prices are $70, $40 or $25 ($10 student tickets available) at www.orcascenter.org.

Cast list

Burger Palace Bunch

Danny – Rook Vergen

Kenickie – Mo Olson

Doody – Luke Bronn

Roger, Movie Extra – Ryan Uken

Sonny – Dan Hall

Pink Theydies

Sandy – Johanna Lange

Rizzo – Parker Pavitt

Frenchie, Scientist – Daina Boden

Marty – Felix Holding, Sawyer Edwards

Jan, Movie Extra – Marjorie Blaine

Ensemble

Patty – Hailey Averna

Eugene – Sam Wickstrand

Miss Lynch – Jaclyn Fowler

Vince Fontaine – Boone McKinney

Johnny Casino, Hero – Lex Prue

Cha-Cha – Andreia Henigson

Teen Angel – Jeff Henigson

Teacher – Victoria Smith

Sheila, Girl’s Voice – Jessie McConville

Director’s Team

Assistant Director, Stage Manager, Movie Director: Pluto Dolohov

Vocal Director: Pedro LopezDeVictoria

Lead Choreographer: Chelsea Sherman

Choreographer, Dance Captain: Jessie McConville

Choreographer, Dance Captain: Summer Barbone

Assistant Stage Manager: Jen Krauss and Tori Griffith

Costume Director, Movie Co-Director & Editor: Felix Holding

Sound Mixing: Jake Perrine

Lighting/Projection: Cameron Sherman

Set Design: Cameron Sherman and Pearl Mudd

Grease Lightning Designer: Kevin Hamilton

Soda Shop Sock Hop

Before the last two Saturday performances of Grease — March 7 and 14 — join Orcas Center for a “Soda Shop Sock Hop” dinner fundraiser.

For $49, you will enjoy a meal and beverages by the Lower Tavern, ice cream floats and sodas from Clever Cow and a chance to win one of 10 raffled prizes. Learn the hand jive and dance with roaming performers. Costumes and dressing up are encouraged but not required.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. You must be present to win. To purchase tickets as well as extra raffle tickets, visit www.orcascenter.org. Tickets to Grease are sold separately.