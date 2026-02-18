Submitted by the Salish Sea Early Music Festival.

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival presents “European Tour for Flute and Harpsichord” on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. at the Orcas Adventist Fellowship Church, 107 Enchanted Forest Road in Eastsound, 360-376-6683. For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org/orcas.

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival has, since 2011, provided world-class period instrument performances of chamber music, both familiar and rarely or never before heard in modern times, with musicians from Europe and all around the Puget Sound, the United States, and Canada who are among the finest in their field around the globe. Entrance is by donation, and the concerts have always been open to all, regardless of contribution. The Salish Sea Early Music Festival is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and was granted affiliate status by Early Music America, which develops, strengthens and celebrates early music and historically informed performance in North America.