EDC and Business Impact NW to host free workshop on understanding the gig economy

Submitted by the Economic Development Council.

The EDC will host a free online workshop led by Business Impact Northwest to help small business owners, gig workers and startup entrepreneurs better understand the gig economy. The session, Gig Economy 101 – Understanding the Gig Economy, will take place on Wednesday, March 18, from 10-11 a.m. online via Zoom.

The gig economy, also called sharing economy or access economy, refers to activities where participants may earn income outside a regular 9-to-5 job or provide them with an additional income stream, including through work done on a digital platform like an app or website. Getting started as a gig worker can be complicated, potentially involving licenses, taxes and insurance, and gig entrepreneurs are encouraged to learn more about requirements and limitations.

The workshop is presented by Gwen Kohl, a business advisor at Business Impact NW. She provides coaching and training to small business owners, assisting them with loan readiness, financial projections and cash flow management. Kohl helps clients understand their financial position and how to launch or scale sustainably.

This workshop is free and requires pre-registration at https://sanjuansedc.org/bizlabs. For more information, contact the EDC at 360-378-2906 or info@sanjuansedc.org. The EDC thanks the funding partners for support of this and other EDC programs: San Juan County, the Town of Friday Harbor, the Washington State Department of Commerce, the ports of Friday Harbor and Lopez, the Orcas Island and San Juan Island community foundations, and individual donors.