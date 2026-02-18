An evening with guitarist Diego Salvetti

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Guitarist, composer and teacher Diego Salvetti is coming to the San Juans for a special night of music. He comes to the Orcas Center stage on Sunday, March 1, at 7 p.m.

Born in Bergamo, Italy, Salvetti grew up listening to classical styles, jazz and flamenco music performed by his father and two older brothers. He started his musical studies at 7 years old, studying with his father. He then began learning classical guitar with the Italian composer and guitarist Giovanni Podera.

At the age of 11, Salvetti won first prize at the 13th National Guitar Competition in Genova, Italy, “Pasquale Taraffo.” Successively, Salvetti started studying with Maestro Giorgio Oltremari at the Bergamo Conservatory “G. Donizetti.” After 10 years in the conservatory, he graduated with top grades in classical guitar. In 2000, Salvetti won the scholarship from the 14th contest of Bergamasca association “Amici di Lino Barbisotti.” In 2009, he finished his master’s degree in music didactics at the Conservatory L. Marenzio in Brescia, Italy. After graduation, Salvetti started studying flamenco and Brazilian guitar, composing and developing the technique in an eight-string guitar, mixing classical, flamenco and Brazilian guitar.

Salvetti is the author of two volumes of guitar technique with exercises, studies and compositions of his own. These volumes have an introduction written by Marco Pereira and Sergio Assad. Through these works and an intense activity as a concert performer, Salvetti became one of the main references in the guitar world.

Tickets range from $10-$70, with a special $10 price for students. Purchase tickets online at www.OrcasCenter.org, over the phone at 360-376-2281 ext. 1 or in person Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an hour prior to showtime. And don’t forget, volunteers who help with iPad check-in get to see the show for free!