Orcas Island falls in district semifinals, remains alive in State Hunt

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Orcas Island High School boys basketball turned in another strong postseason performance at the district tournament, advancing to the semifinals in a match-up against a league rival. The Vikings opened tournament play with a dominant 80-23 victory over Summit Atlas School on Feb. 12. Joe Stephens led the way with 21 points.

“This sets us up to play Mount Vernon Christian next,” explained Coach Corey Wiscomb after the game. “The winner of that game will go to the district championship. The loser will move to the other bracket and battle for the second seed to state. Only two teams will make it from the west side of the state. Orcas hopes to be one of them.”

Orcas fell to Mount Vernon Christian 78-59 in the semifinals, sending the Vikings into a rematch with Coupeville on Feb. 17. The Vikings can still qualify for the state tournament with two wins in their next two consolation bracket games.