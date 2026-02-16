Orcas Christian School students give back during community service day

By Lilianna Stanford

OCS Student

On Jan. 23, Orcas Christian School students participated in a campuswide “Service Day,” dedicating their time to community improvement projects across Eastsound.

Kindergarten through second-grade students worked at Buck Park, where they assisted the youth soccer program by inflating deflated soccer balls for the upcoming season. The students also picked up litter throughout the park, helping create a cleaner and more welcoming space for visitors.

Middle and high school students at Buck Park focused their efforts on the dog park, filling holes that had made it difficult for pets to run safely and freely.

Third- through fifth-grade students traveled to the Orcas Island Airport, where they cleaned mud from white fencing along the property, improving the appearance of the area.

Additional middle and high school students worked at the Orcas Island Historical Museums garden beds, weeding and planting flowers in preparation for spring. Their efforts included removing invasive species that were crowding out other plants and clearing rocks that had been placed in the flower beds.

By the end of the day, students had contributed to multiple projects throughout the community, from sprucing up Buck Park to improving the airport property and preparing the museum garden for the growing season. School officials said students found the experience rewarding and are already looking forward to the next Service Day.