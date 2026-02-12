Join the first Floating Valentine’s Ukulele Jam

Swipe or click to see more

Join us for the first-ever Floating Valentine’s Ukulele Jam on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Bring your uke, your voice, your loved ones, friends and relations, and maybe a love song or two to share (or just come enjoy the ride). And let’s wear red!

It will be lovely.

Boat departs Friday Harbor at 5:40 p.m., Orcas at 7 p.m. and Shaw at 7:15 p.m. Please help spread the word to other islands!

No uke? Just come and sing, or listen in. No songs to share? Just come and play and sing, we’ll teach you some. No friends and relations? Come and make some! We’ll see you on board — let’s play!

For questions, more info or fashion advice, write anita@rockisland.com.